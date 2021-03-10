Sign up
Photo 1160
Tree Rings
This in one of 10 trees in the Olympic park, east London,that is part of an Art in the Park project. The were planted in time for the Olympic Games in 2012.
Each tree has a large ring – 6m in diameter and weighing up to 500kg. Each ring is engraved on the interior face with text capturing the history of the ten locations.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1160
photos
26
followers
43
following
317% complete
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
