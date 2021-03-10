Previous
Tree Rings by billyboy
Photo 1160

Tree Rings

This in one of 10 trees in the Olympic park, east London,that is part of an Art in the Park project. The were planted in time for the Olympic Games in 2012.

Each tree has a large ring – 6m in diameter and weighing up to 500kg. Each ring is engraved on the interior face with text capturing the history of the ten locations.
BillyBoy

