Previous
Next
Stalker by billyboy
Photo 1169

Stalker

This cat was totally stationary for quite a while as it saw a magpie feeding. I could almost swear that the cat wasn't breathing 😁. Don't know why it bothered as the magpie just got what it wanted and flew off.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise