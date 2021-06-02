Previous
Next
Just dropped by to say hi!! by billyboy
Photo 1244

Just dropped by to say hi!!

What is interesting here is that the cat was there first and then the pigeon arrived and didn't seemed threatened 😱. The cat looked half asleep.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

BillyBoy

ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Brilliant expression on that cat's face!
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise