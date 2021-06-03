Previous
First Since Last Year by billyboy
Photo 1245

First Since Last Year

This is my first outside coffee since lockdown began in March 2020. It was great to be out, especially as it was my first day out in short sleeves this year.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

BillyBoy

