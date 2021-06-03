Sign up
Photo 1245
First Since Last Year
This is my first outside coffee since lockdown began in March 2020. It was great to be out, especially as it was my first day out in short sleeves this year.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
