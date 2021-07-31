Previous
Decisions, Decisions, Decisions by billyboy
Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

Having painted the fences, I now want to paint the fence posts either green, dark grey or light grey. The green matches the colour of my shed and the dark grey gives contrast.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

BillyBoy

