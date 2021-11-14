Previous
Next
Old Clock by billyboy
Photo 1409

Old Clock

Spotted this lovely clock in The High Street, Rochester, Kent. The clock is attached to a building called the Corn Exchange and dates back to 1771.
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

BillyBoy

ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise