Time To Say Goodbye by billyboy
Time To Say Goodbye

After 21 years, 5 months and 9 days, it is time to say goodbye. During this time, the car has been beautifully dependable, but due to the current emissions regulations, I had to let it go. It will be missed. 😢😢.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

