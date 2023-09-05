Previous
Sunshine Silhouette by billyboy
Photo 1559

Sunshine Silhouette

A very bright day at the coast.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
427% complete

Olwynne
Nice capture into the sun. Love the silhouette effect
September 5th, 2023  
