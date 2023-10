These Singing Bowls were used to create a 1000 year long musical composition. called Longplayer. It began playing at midnight on the 31st of December 1999, and will continue to play without repetition until the last moment of 2999, at which point it will complete its cycle and begin again. The Singing Bowls and music are situated at the top of the lighthouse at Trinity Buoy Wharf, east London. More info at https://longplayer.org/