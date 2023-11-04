Previous
Miserable Specimens (Update) by billyboy
Photo 1605

Miserable Specimens (Update)

An update one the photo I posted last month. The only chillies I had on this plant are finally beginning to ripen. Should be ready by Christmas :-).
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details

