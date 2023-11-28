Previous
Photo 1626

Playing with the sky

A picture I took earlier on in the year and just thought I'd mess around with a sky replacement.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Neil ace
Fun, it works well.
November 28th, 2023  
