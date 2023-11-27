Previous
City Hall, London by billyboy
City Hall, London

The Mayor of London's new home. Taken earlier on during the year.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Olwynne
I like the architectural lines . It must be a lovely light building to be in
November 27th, 2023  
