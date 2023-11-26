Sign up
Photo 1624
Sir Peter Scott
Taken earlier this year at the London Wetlands Centre, Barnes, south-west London. Sir Peter was the founder of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust which started in the 1940s.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
