Sir Peter Scott by billyboy
Photo 1624

Sir Peter Scott

Taken earlier this year at the London Wetlands Centre, Barnes, south-west London. Sir Peter was the founder of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust which started in the 1940s.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

BillyBoy

