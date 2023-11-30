Jubilee Black Oak Table

In 2012 a giant black oak tree was discovered in a field in East Anglia. A 13.2m long section of an immense tree had been preserved deep in the peat for 5000 years. The tree is believed to have been 55 metres tall. It was decided that this incredible discovery needed to be preserved for future generations. Over ten years a team of privately funded specialist crafts people created a stunning sculptured table known as the Jubilee Oak Table.



The black oak was discovered in 2012, the year of HM the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and was completed and unveiled in 2022, the year of HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The table was dedicated to HM the Queen and is a “Table for the Nation.”