Previous
Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree by billyboy
Photo 1634

Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree

At the switch on of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree yesterday. It was cold and wet but there was a very large crowd.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise