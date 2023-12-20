Previous
A Christmas Lunch by billyboy
Photo 1642

A Christmas Lunch

Lunch at the Café in the Crypt at St Martin-in-the-Fields on Trafalgar Square.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise