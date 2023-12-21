Previous
Street Decorations by billyboy
Street Decorations

Spotted these in Savile Row, Mayfair, London. Savile Row is the UK's premiere street for bespoke tailoring, hence the scissors.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

BillyBoy

@billyboy
