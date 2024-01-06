Sign up
Photo 1658
First lunch for 2024
Had lunch at the Heston Blumenthal's Hinds Head in Bray, Berkshire. The top shows Prawn Cocktail. Bottom left is Fish and Chips and bottom right is Christmas Treacle Tart. It was excellent.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
