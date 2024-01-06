Previous
First lunch for 2024 by billyboy
First lunch for 2024

Had lunch at the Heston Blumenthal's Hinds Head in Bray, Berkshire. The top shows Prawn Cocktail. Bottom left is Fish and Chips and bottom right is Christmas Treacle Tart. It was excellent.
6th January 2024

BillyBoy

@billyboy
