Tessa Jowell Boulevard by billyboy
Photo 1663

Tessa Jowell Boulevard

This boulevard, in the Olympic Park, was named after Tessa Jowell who was a Culture Secretary who played a prominent part in securing the London 2012 Olympics.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

gloria jones ace
Super pov to see the leading lines
January 21st, 2024  
