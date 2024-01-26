Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1668
Site for the now cancelled MSG Sphere
This is the site for the ill-fated MadisonSquare garden (MSG) Sphere in Stratford, east London.
It was rejected by the London Mayor and planning has now been formally withdrawn. I think it would have been hideous.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1668
photos
21
followers
32
following
456% complete
View this month »
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
26th January 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
msg sphere
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close