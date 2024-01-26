Previous
Site for the now cancelled MSG Sphere by billyboy
This is the site for the ill-fated MadisonSquare garden (MSG) Sphere in Stratford, east London.

It was rejected by the London Mayor and planning has now been formally withdrawn. I think it would have been hideous.
BillyBoy

