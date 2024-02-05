Previous
Paddle Panpipe by billyboy
Photo 1678

Paddle Panpipe

The paddle panpipe is a wind instrument. When a pipe is hit with the bat, air is forced through it. This creates a sound.

I did have a go and it can play a simple tune. I can image kids having great fun with this.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise