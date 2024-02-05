Sign up
Photo 1678
Paddle Panpipe
The paddle panpipe is a wind instrument. When a pipe is hit with the bat, air is forced through it. This creates a sound.
I did have a go and it can play a simple tune. I can image kids having great fun with this.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1678
photos
21
followers
32
following
459% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
29th January 2024 4:04pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
