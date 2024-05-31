Previous
3 Savile Row, London

This was the headquarters for The Beatles between 1968 and 1972. The blue plaque reads:-

The Beatles

Played their last live performance on the roof of this building

30th January
1969
31st May 2024 31st May 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
