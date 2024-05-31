Sign up
Photo 1794
3 Savile Row, London
This was the headquarters for The Beatles between 1968 and 1972. The blue plaque reads:-
The Beatles
Played their last live performance on the roof of this building
30th January
1969
31st May 2024
31st May 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
