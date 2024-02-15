Sign up
Previous
Photo 1688
Man at Sea
ANOTHER TIME is a series of one hundred, solid cast-iron figures by Antony Gormley who is known for his sculptures and installations that explore the experience of being human, of inhabiting a human body.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
gloria jones
ace
Neat sense of space and utilization of space
February 15th, 2024
