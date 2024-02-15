Previous
Man at Sea by billyboy
Man at Sea

ANOTHER TIME is a series of one hundred, solid cast-iron figures by Antony Gormley who is known for his sculptures and installations that explore the experience of being human, of inhabiting a human body.
BillyBoy

gloria jones ace
Neat sense of space and utilization of space
February 15th, 2024  
