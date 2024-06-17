Previous
Scurry Driving by billyboy
Photo 1811

Scurry Driving

Seen at the recent South of England Show. This team finished the round in a fantastic time but were then beaten by the next team. It was quite exciting.
17th June 2024

BillyBoy

gloria jones ace
Super action shot
June 17th, 2024  
