Tranquility by billyboy
Photo 1692

Tranquility

The sands of Margate with the Turner Contemporary gallery in the distance. It was a beautiful tranquil day.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Olwynne
Lovely. Nothing like having a beach to yourself
February 19th, 2024  
