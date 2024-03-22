Sign up
Previous
Photo 1724
A Wonderful Treat
I was treated to these beautiful chocolates from Harrods. They are half spherical and came in the gold coloured box. Really delicious but I didn't eat them all at once :-).
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
2
2
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
11th March 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy
March 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice.
March 22nd, 2024
