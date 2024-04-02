Previous
The Great Hall by billyboy
Photo 1735

The Great Hall

The Great Hall at Eltham Palace, south London. It was built in the 1470s by Edward IV and the future Henry VIII grew up here.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise