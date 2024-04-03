Previous
Holly Street Estate by billyboy
Photo 1736

Holly Street Estate

This is a model of an apartment block in Hackney, east London, which is built out of photos of the estate. Onlooking into the windows, images of the residents can be seen before they were all move out. The estate was demolished in the 90s.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise