Previous
Photo 1742
Cowfish
Spotted this on a recent visit to the Horniman museum, south London. I looked it up and it seems to be a Cowfish and it sure is ugly :-).
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
fish
,
cowfish
Olwynne
Great shot. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder....might be a real "looker" to other cowfish
April 9th, 2024
BillyBoy
@ollyfran
😁😁
April 9th, 2024
