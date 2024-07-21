Sign up
Previous
Photo 1845
St George's Church, Ramsgate
The foundation stone was laid in August 1824 and, after various hiccups, the church was completed in 1827. It was a surprise to see it quite run down and in need of a lot of restoration.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th July 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very humbling
July 21st, 2024
