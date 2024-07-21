Previous
St George's Church, Ramsgate by billyboy
St George's Church, Ramsgate

The foundation stone was laid in August 1824 and, after various hiccups, the church was completed in 1827. It was a surprise to see it quite run down and in need of a lot of restoration.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very humbling
July 21st, 2024  
