Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1887
High Platforms
I noticed these as the person wearing them could hardly walk properly. Fashion over function I suppose 😬😬. The image is a heavy crop so not the best quality.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1887
photos
24
followers
34
following
516% complete
View this month »
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st September 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Wow - those are the skyscraper of shoes! I hope the wearer made it to her destination without twisting an ankle or two.
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close