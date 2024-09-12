Previous
You Have Been Warned by billyboy
Photo 1898

You Have Been Warned

Looks like pure gobbledygook.

Spotted this on an old Victorian private posting box in a museum. I still cannot understand what it's trying to say :-)
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
520% complete

JeannieC57 ace
I think this message is trying to tell people that their parcel will end up in the junk mail file A.K.A. the trash!
September 12th, 2024  
