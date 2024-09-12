Sign up
Previous
Photo 1898
You Have Been Warned
Looks like pure gobbledygook.
Spotted this on an old Victorian private posting box in a museum. I still cannot understand what it's trying to say :-)
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
1
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
JeannieC57
ace
I think this message is trying to tell people that their parcel will end up in the junk mail file A.K.A. the trash!
September 12th, 2024
