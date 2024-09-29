Previous
Manhattan Loft Gardens by billyboy
Photo 1915

Manhattan Loft Gardens

Spotted this as I exited Stratford International station in east London. The late evening sunlight on the building was glorious.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise