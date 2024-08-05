Sign up
Photo 4724
New Art
While spending time in Old Strathcona l discovered a new mural
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4724
photos
320
followers
518
following
1294% complete
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
4724
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd August 2024 4:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mural
,
artwork
Dorothy
ace
That’s a wonderful mural! So much to see, even the street car you were riding on.
August 6th, 2024
