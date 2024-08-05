Previous
New Art by bkbinthecity
Photo 4724

New Art

While spending time in Old Strathcona l discovered a new mural
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1294% complete

Dorothy ace
That’s a wonderful mural! So much to see, even the street car you were riding on.
August 6th, 2024  
