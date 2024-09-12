Sign up
Photo 4762
Still Standing
In 1895 a group of Strathcona businessmen formed a fraternal order and met in one the homes of a member. In 1903 they built the Orange Hall on this very site and the building has been used ever since. More Strathcona pictures in my other two albums.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4830
photos
317
followers
506
following
1304% complete
Diana
ace
How amazing that they are still using it, lovely find and capture.
September 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Well cared for…
September 13th, 2024
