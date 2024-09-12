Previous
Still Standing by bkbinthecity
Still Standing

In 1895 a group of Strathcona businessmen formed a fraternal order and met in one the homes of a member. In 1903 they built the Orange Hall on this very site and the building has been used ever since. More Strathcona pictures in my other two albums.
Diana ace
How amazing that they are still using it, lovely find and capture.
September 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Well cared for…
September 13th, 2024  
