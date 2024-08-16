Sign up
Previous
Photo 4735
At The Museum
Today l went to the Royal Alberta Museum with my brother and is family. It opened in 2018 but this was the first time there. They are currently hosting an exhibit Angkor The Lost Empire of Cambodia. To say the least it is fascinating
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
5
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4749
photos
318
followers
515
following
1297% complete
4728
4729
4730
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
5
4733
6
6
4734
7
7
4735
Tags
museum
,
angkor
,
exhibits
Diana
ace
How interesting that must have been, lovely shots in your collage.
August 17th, 2024
Neil
ace
Interesting collection.
August 17th, 2024
John
ace
Sounds like a great museum! Fantastic opportunity to learn!
August 17th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely collage.
August 17th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice collage
August 17th, 2024
