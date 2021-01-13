1-13-21 meandering

Went walking with two friends and the dog staying socially distant at a nearby golf course. When it gets warmer out, it might be hard to keep the dog out of the water! A third friend works at the golf course sharpening equipment for the spring since there are no grounds to care for right now, she was able to come out and say a quick hello. This is a wonderful way to get some steps in and socialize!

Three good things:

1. The dog found a deer leg bone but gave it up to me easily

2. Above freezing so the snow was soft to walk on

3. Had one cup of coffee left in the pot when I got home