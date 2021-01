1-25-21 blue heavens

Finally nice enough out to bundle up and take the dog for a walk. We ended up walking more than I had planned on. Enjoying the blue skies before a few more inches of snow tomorrow.

Three good things:

1. A dog that doesn’t mind cold weather

2. Full zippered snow pants that I don’t have to take my boots off to put them on

3. Off to my daughter’s to get my hair done (and see one of my grands, too!)