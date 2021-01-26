Previous
1-26-21 snow tires by bkp
26 / 365

1-26-21 snow tires

Seen on my walk today, the way the snow is coming down, they will be able to make the real thing. Soon.
Three good things:
1. Errands are done for the day
2. Got two walks in. Just in case it is too snowy to walk tomorrow
3. Falafel.
Barbara Paquette

@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador.
