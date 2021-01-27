Previous
1-27-21 come and chill in my snow garden by bkp
27 / 365

1-27-21 come and chill in my snow garden

Now that the snowblowing and shoveling is done, I can really enjoy the new snow, we got 4-5 inches overnight.
Three good things:
1. The city plows came twice through the night
2. The snow is fluffy
3. An electric start snowblower.
Barbara Paquette

@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador.
Judith Greenwood ace
Soooo pretty! You have to have equipment that we don’t imagine - mostly we don’t even have a snow shovel - it is a good old spade for us!
January 27th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
January 27th, 2021  
