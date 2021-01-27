Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
1-27-21 come and chill in my snow garden
Now that the snowblowing and shoveling is done, I can really enjoy the new snow, we got 4-5 inches overnight.
Three good things:
1. The city plows came twice through the night
2. The snow is fluffy
3. An electric start snowblower.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barbara Paquette
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador.
27
photos
11
followers
4
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
27th January 2021 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Judith Greenwood
ace
Soooo pretty! You have to have equipment that we don’t imagine - mostly we don’t even have a snow shovel - it is a good old spade for us!
January 27th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close