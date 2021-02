2-4-21 this is just a drill

Watson is always so intrigued by new things! The drill I was using on a new birdhouse was fascinating to him. The experience was short lived as I was afraid he would end up with a new nostril, and he was removed from the workshop.

Three good things:

1. A new project

2. I have enough materials to make two more

3. Sunny and above freezing...walk time!