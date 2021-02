2-5-21 mall walk

The mall walkers are few and far between, it is great to have an indoors place to walk (wish I could take the dog!) that is socially distant. Once the stores open at 11:00 it is a different story. I am long gone by then.

Three good things:

1. It is a two mile walk

2. Cinnabon smells so good

3. The aroma has no calories