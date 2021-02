2-13-21 from where I sit

My living room. It is still stinkin cold out, but the sunshine warms up this room. I moved in seven years and six days ago, and the February sun was one of the things that sold me on this home.

Three good things:

1. My couch is ratty from the dogs, but it is so comfortable.

2. You can’t see the dustpuppies in this picture

3. Too cold for me to walk the dogs, so we went on a car ride.