2-14-21 Happy Hearts by bkp
45 / 365

2-14-21 Happy Hearts

Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy Igloo is visiting Watson, and I am not sure who is happier!
Three good things:
1. They have so much fun together
2. They play hard and sleep hard
3. They make adorable Valentines ❤️
14th February 2021

Barbara Paquette

I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
