2-15-21

I actually took this yesterday, Igloo went home this morning, I think she really enjoyed her stay. Her raiser said she conked out as soon as she got home, and Watson is sprawled out on my lap, snoring. The vacuuming will have to wait.

Three good things:

1. Got my errands run before the snow and ice hit

2. Working on a good book.

3. I might have a nap, too!