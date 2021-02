2-16-21 not so nice ice

Pretty to look at but treacherous. Glad I did my errands yesterday. At some point soon I will have to put another bird feeder out, the poor birdies land on the feeder and look quizzically at the seed encased in the ice and wonder why they can’t get to it.

Three good things:

1. Watson was quick about his business this morning

2. It is just above freezing so when the rain stops, hopefully it will melt

3. Clean out the freezer and make chili sort of day