Previous
Next
3-4-21 croton by bkp
63 / 365

3-4-21 croton

I love this plant, every leaf is different and colorful.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nada ace
Love the pink tones in the leaf and the matching pink pot
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise