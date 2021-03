3-5-21 dexterity

Can it be called dexterity if it is with a beak and not hands? Can you imagine having to eat all your meals by cracking open seeds with your mouth? I can hardly pick up dropped sunflower seeds with my fingers!

Three good things:

1. My sister found our mom’s point and shoot camera and sent it to me

2. It is the same model as the one I had

3. It works!