3-13-21 Mr. and Mrs. House Sparrow

Another entry for my nature series...I just love being able to see and photograph the birds in my yard. Even these drab, common ones...”The sparrow is sorry for the peacock at the burden of its tail” -R. Tagore

Three good things:

1. Spent the afternoon with older daughter

2. We went to Walmart together (one of our favorite places)

3. I got out for under $100.