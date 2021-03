3-21-21 I can’t resist

Yup, Watson is spoiled. I cannot resist those eyes. He has come so far in a year, yet the other day, after months of not doing it, he raided the hamper and dragged the dirty clothes onto the bed. Keeps me on my toes!

Three good things:

1. Watson is awesome company

2. We will go for a long walk today, that always helps

3. He really HAS come a long way!